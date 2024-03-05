4 potential Carolina Panthers replacements for Donte Jackson in 2024
The Carolina Panthers need another starting cornerback...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft Cam Hart
Anyone who's read my pre-draft assessments or mock drafts up to now knows how high I am on Cam Hart. The Notre Dame prospect is everything one looks for in a modern-day cornerback. He's fast, physical, and extremely aggressive. This is something the Carolina Panthers have lacked from their cornerbacks aside from Jaycee Horn's production when healthy in recent years.
Donte Jackson found it difficult against more physically dominant wide receivers. He wasn't found lacking in terms of effort, but it didn't take long for bigger pass-catchers to get the better of him in single or press coverage more often than not.
Hart would change all that in an instant. He's strong at the point of contact with the short of initial power needed to get wideouts off their routes quickly. While he does lack the elite top-end speed Jackson provides, there's nothing to suggest his set of skills cannot easily translate to prominent starting involvement immediately with a smooth transition.
There's also a lot to like about Hart's ability to assist against the run when required. This was an improved area of Jackson's game under Ejiro Evero's guidance. Whoever the Panthers target as a replacement must have this trait to avoid unnecessary complications.
Hart is expected to go somewhere on Day 2 after a phenomenal pre-draft assessment period up to now. Much will depend on what acquisitions the Panthers make in free agency, but this looks like a tremendous scheme fit and one that could reap long-term rewards.