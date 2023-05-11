4 potential draft needs for the Carolina Panthers in 2024
By Dean Jones
Looking at the current state of affairs, what potential needs could the Carolina Panthers have when the 2024 NFL Draft rolls around?
We are a long, long time away from the 2024 NFL Draft. Even though the Carolina Panthers are still basking in the glory of selecting Bryce Young at No. 1 overall this year, scouts and front-office personnel have already turned the page to examining prospects that could take their chances next spring.
Considering there are always hundreds of prospects to evaluate, it's never too early. The Panthers don't have a first-round pick following their landmark trade to control the 2023 draft, but they currently boast six selections over the seven rounds according to Tankathon.
There is plenty of football to be played between now and then. Prospects will fall up and down the pecking order based on their 2023 production, although confidence in blue-chip guys such as quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is unlikely to waver.
This is extremely fluid, obviously. But here are four potential needs for the Panthers during the 2024 NFL Draft.
Potential Draft Need No. 1
Carolina Panthers have a potential need at LB
While the transition to Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base defense brings increased encouragement for this talented group, the Carolina Panthers could have a need at the linebacker spot during the 2024 NFL Draft. Frankie Luvu and Jeremy Chinn are both on the lookout for new deals, so it might be difficult to keep both around depending on the contract demands.
Much will depend on the development of Brandon Smith entering his second season. But with Shaq Thompson also out of contract in 2025, finding a long-term solution at the second level could be among the team's biggest priorities this time next year.