4 potential errors the Carolina Panthers made during roster cuts in 2023
By Dean Jones
What decisions made by the Carolina Panthers could come back to haunt them during a critical 2023 campaign for general manager Scott Fitterer?
Trimming rosters down from 90 to 53 players seems like the most difficult task in the world. The Carolina Panthers had some big decisions to make before Tuesday's deadline and way into the week after scooping three potential contributors off the waiver wire who weren't quite good enough to make the trade elsewhere.
Of course, general manager Scott Fitterer couldn't resist making a trade, acquiring wide receiver and kick returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the Kansas City Chiefs. But the pressure is on the front office figure to finally get things right with more influence in the final say after Matt Rhule's deserved firing.
The Panthers have an opportunity awaiting them within a division in flux this season. More moves might be coming, but here are four potential errors Fitterer and his staff could come to regret when it's all said and done.
Carolina Panthers TE depth
Aside from Hayden Hurst, there is very little confidence in the Carolina Panthers' options at tight end. This is probably the reason why they kept five on the books despite Stephen Sullivan going to injured/reserve and Giovanni Ricci molding himself into a full-back hybrid option in recent years.
Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble are skating on thin ice. If they cannot make major improvements, then keeping faith with the underperforming duo will come in for criticism - especially considering how ruthless those in power have been where other position groups are concerned.