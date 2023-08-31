Panthers News: Matt Corral, Frank Reich, Bryce Young and waiver claims
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team made further moves towards their 53-man roster in Week 1?
There is never a dull moment where the Carolina Panthers are concerned these days. We are now just one week away from the regular season beginning on Thursday Night Football, which means preparations are ramping up for Frank Reich before his opening competitive contest as head coach at the Atlanta Falcons.
Of course, the headlines have been plentiful at one of the most difficult times of the NFL calendar year. Among the stories causing a stir include Carolina's waiver claims, releasing Matt Corral, Reich on the current roster state, and Bryce Young's excitement.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers add three more off waivers
Looking at how the roster looked, it seemed almost inevitable that the Carolina Panthers would make further additions off the waiver wire. General manager Scott Fitterer is always aggressive in pursuit of finding the right balance, something that saw three newcomers join the ranks once claims had been processed.
Offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton, linebacker Claudin Cherelus, and cornerback D'Shawn Jamison were the chosen trio - although there could have been others where the Panthers weren't successful. Just how much they can assist in 2023 remains to be seen, but those in power seem confident they represent an upgrade.
Of course, three players had to leave as a result. Chandler Wooten - one of the summer's stars - was shown the door alongside wide receiver Derek Wright and quarterback Matt Corral. All three are expected back on the practice squad if nobody picks them up beforehand.