4 potential errors the Carolina Panthers made during roster cuts in 2023
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers inexperience on OL depth
One of the biggest concerns that emerged from preseason centered on the Carolina Panthers' lack of offensive line depth. This is something that can be said of most teams around the NFL based on how things unfolded throughout warmup contests.
That said, the Panthers cannot afford their rotational protection guys becoming an issue now that they have a legitimate franchise quarterback to protect. Those in power opted to go with youth over experience, with the likes of Ricky Lee and Nash Jensen preferred to Cam Erving and Michael Jordan on Carolina's initial 53-man roster.
This could have some long-term upside, even if it represents a significant gamble for the upcoming campaign. Asking an unproven commodity to accumulate prominent reps is challenging to even the highest-touted offensive line recruits from the college ranks - one only has to look at Ikem Ekwonu's baptism to begin his rookie season in 2022 as proof.
General manager Scott Fitterer freely admitted that adding a veteran to the group is a potential option depending on what options become available during his Thursday media availability. Austin Corbett is going to miss the first four games at least as he recovers from a torn ACL, so it would be nothing short of disastrous if another veteran starter went down early in the campaign.
James Campen is one of the best offensive line coaches around when it comes to developing young talent. But that doesn't change the fact Carolina is dangerously short of experience in this area.