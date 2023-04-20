4 potential second-round picks being linked to the Carolina Panthers at No. 39
Which potential second-round picks have been linked to the Carolina Panthers after they select their franchise quarterback during the 2023 NFL Draft?
All the attention is currently focused on the Carolina Panthers choosing their franchise quarterback at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Most have now deemed this as a foregone conclusion as momentum continues to build around Bryce Young, who is the runaway favorite with sportsbooks and the national media after a standout assessment process.
However, the Panthers also have five other picks in the top 150 to strengthen problem position groups. Hopefully, the primary decision-makers can also find some immediate impact players to help Frank Reich in his quest to turn Carolina into an NFL powerhouse.
One of the biggest positives aside from actually landing the No. 1 pick atop the draft was general manager Scott Fitterer keeping the No. 39 overall selection after lengthy negotiations. Multiple options are available - including a potential trade down - but there should be some projected first-round talent there for the taking based on how drafts have gone in recent years.
With this in mind, here are four second-round picks being linked to the Panthers.
Prospect No. 1
Carolina Panthers could draft Dawand Jones
- Offensive Tackle | Ohio State Buckeyes
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports)
An offensive lineman in the second round might not be the biggest need, but the Carolina Panthers could use some extra depth in this area of the field. Cam Erving hasn't come back, so this bears more significance on the edge if Ikem Ekwonu or Taylor Moton go down at any stage.
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports mocked Dawand Jones to the Panthers at No. 39. The gargantuan offensive tackle is generating some positive momentum throughout the assessment process and could be a first-round pick considering the upside, but this would be a huge shock considering more pressing needs that should take priority.