4 potential UDFAs the Carolina Panthers could sign after 2023 NFL Draft
Which prospects who might go undrafted could the Carolina Panthers looks to sign once the crucial selection process officially concludes in 2023?
The Carolina Panthers have focused a lot of their attention on which quarterback to select after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But every choice is critical, especially for a team that harbors legitimate hope of mounting an NFC South title challenge next season.
Not only this, there will be some enticing prospects who unfortunately won't hear their name called. Perhaps it's the program, their college production, or even injuries and other off-the-field issues that prevent teams from taking the plunge, but it doesn't mean the end of their NFL dreams by any stretch.
Carolina has picked up some decent players in undrafted free agency over the years. Andrew Norwell earned All-Pro honors, with the likes of Raheem Blackshear and Sam Franklin emerging into valuable contributors last time around.
With this in mind, here are four potential undrafted free agents that the Panthers could sign in 2023.
Prospect No. 1
Carolina Panthers could sign Atonio Mafi
- Offensive Line | UCLA Bruins
It's worth the Carolina Panthers adding some depth across the offensive line during the draft. But with only six selections at their disposal, examining those who could go undrafted is another viable alternative unless general manager Scott Fitterer acquires additional capital.
Atonio Mafi might be going a little under the radar, but his raw strength, above-average football intelligence, and sufficient length make the prospect a potential rotational piece with a smooth transition.
If Mafi - who comes from the UCLA Bruins - doesn't get a call in the later rounds, there should be a queue of teams looking to pick him up. And the Panthers might be one of them.