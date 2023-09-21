4 primary scapegoats from the Carolina Panthers loss vs. Saints in Week 2
It was a night to forget for the Carolina Panthers.
Carolina Panthers' abysmal passing attack
To say the Carolina Panthers' passing game has struggled so far this season would be giving them too much credit. Through two games it has been essentially nonexistent.
The issues start with Carolina's receiving core. It was expected to be below average this season, but no one could have expected it to be as poor as it has been up to this point.
Adam Theilen was the one wide receiver able to get open against the New Orleans Saints and had a solid game. But the rest of Bryce Young's supporting cast struggled to create space consistently on Monday night - a common theme in Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons as well.
However, this does not mean that Young is not also responsible for the present struggles.
The rookie has been indecisive when reading the field so far. He nearly threw two interceptions and took a few sacks because of it against New Orleans, including a fumble in the red zone near the end of the first half that cost Carolina a chance at points.
Young did use his legs twice to good effect. That is something he should be doing more of until his receivers help him out more.
The lack of a consistent rushing attack is a symptom of not being able to throw the ball effectively. Opposing defenses will load up the box or have one of the safeties play closer to the line since there is a minimal threat against the pass. And the Saints did that against the Panthers often.
Even with more defenders playing the run, that does not excuse the performance shown by Carolina's offensive line. Which brings me to my next point.