4 prominent former Panthers still on the free-agent scrap heap in 2023
Cam Newton - Former Carolina Panthers QB
Almost every analyst and media personality has written off Cam Newton. But the former Carolina Panthers quarterback is not ready to throw in the towel on his glittering career just yet.
Newton spent the entire 2022 season out of the game, which isn't ideal. However, there appeared to be life left in his arm and enthusiasm aplenty during his appearance at Auburn's pro day, which ignited interest among fans if nothing else.
Although it was an impressive display, how much it moves the needle remains to be seen. Newton also stated he's waiting for the right opportunity during his latest YouTube video rather than a bailout midway through the season - which didn't go well in Carolina during the 2021 campaign.
"They say, ‘Are you done?’ Hell no, I’m not done. I’m just waiting on an opportunity— a right opportunity. Not a bailout opportunity. I don’t wanna come in midseason. Allow me to digest something in the offseason, understand the coaches, understand the players, understand the personnel. Not mid-year, not a relief fund, panic mode, after the draft. Do this, do that, do that, do this. No. Let me dissect something."- Cam Newton
The former NFL MVP and Heisman Trophy winner is adamant there aren't 32 quarterbacks better. While that might be the case, absence does not make the heart grow fonder where NFL personnel matters are concerned, so another chance might not be that forthcoming based on how things have unfolded since Newton's controversial release by the Panthers in 2020.