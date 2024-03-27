4 prospects the Carolina Panthers could reach for at No. 33 overall
Could the Carolina Panthers take someone sooner than anticipated?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft Xavier Legette
- Wide Receiver
- South Carolina Gamecocks
The Carolina Panthers made a concerted effort to prioritize putting better pieces around quarterback Bryce Young to begin their offseason recruitment. Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis represent significant upgrades at the starting guard positions. Those in power also pulled off a low-risk trade by acquiring wide receiver Diontae Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Johnson is a smooth route-runner with proven NFL credentials when it comes to creating separation. This should be a tremendous asset for Young to call upon, but more is undoubtedly needed to give the second-year player a fighting chance of galvanizing his career under Dave Canales' guidance.
Spending one of their early second-round picks on a wide receiver seems like a realistic course of action. This is a deep draft class - perhaps the deepest in a generation - but the Panthers would be wise to strike with conviction at No. 33 overall for fear of missing out on their desired target.
Xavier Legette is a name that keeps cropping up in mock drafts around the media. Carolina got a good look at the wideout after sending a strong contingent to his pro day. There is just one season of legitimate college production to go off, but his size and athleticism are absolutely off the charts.
Much will depend on how many wideouts go in the first round. If it's more than anticipated - which is a lot based on most projections - the Panthers might reach for someone like Legette and bank on his upside making a smooth transition.