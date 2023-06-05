4 questionable Carolina Panthers offseason moves in 2023
By Dean Jones
It's been an encouraging offseason for the Carolina Panthers, but which moves could end up being the most questionable during the 2023 campaign?
There is much more positivity about the Carolina Panthers these days following a dramatic offseason of unreal change. Something drastic was needed after Matt Rhule spiraled the franchise into oblivion over the last three years, which has seen general manager Scott Fitterer and his staff be ultra-aggressive in the hope rapid improvements can arrive under Frank Reich.
The Panthers are stable despite having over $51 million on their dead cap in 2023. Carolina got themselves veteran difference-makers in free agency, drafted Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, and still has $27.42 million on their salary cap to make further moves should they wish.
Fitterer is known for covering all bases and being in on every deal. Although it's been largely positive, the Panthers have taken the odd risk or two that will have huge ramifications if they don't come off.
With that in mind, here are four questionable moves made by Carolina during the 2023 offseason.
Carolina Panthers didn't draft a TE
The Carolina Panthers signed Hayden Hurst in free agency and remain high on Tommy Tremble's upside working with NFL-caliber coaches for the first time. However, ignoring one of the deepest tight-end draft classes in recent memory is a decision those in power might come to regret moving forward.
Perhaps the Panthers feel like the trio of Hurst, Tremble, and Ian Thomas can all help in some way, shape, or form. But aside from the veteran free-agent signing, there's been no consistent production from the other two to justify overlooking some exceptional prospects emerging from the college ranks.
Frank Reich and Thomas Brown's scheme is very tight-end friendly and Bryce Young will look for these outlets often during his initial transition. If this doesn't result in a significant leap forward, the Panthers should make this one of their biggest priorities in 2024.