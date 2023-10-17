4 reasons why the Carolina Panthers got demolished at Dolphins in Week 6
The Carolina Panthers good start quickly turned into a blowout loss...
What primary factors were the causes behind another demolition job on the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 at the Miami Dolphins?
A quick 14-0 start by the Carolina Panthers on Sunday showed themselves, their fans, and the league what this team can do when it's in form. Unfortunately, Frank Reich's men could not keep up that level of play against the juggernaut that is the Miami Dolphins.
They were outscored 42-7 in the last three quarters of the game. As expected, the Panthers were victims of being completely outclassed by a well-built and well-coached football team.
The team has at least shown signs of progression over the past three contests. But the fact of the matter is they're 0-6 and are far away from being a competitive team at this point.
Without further ado, here are four primary reasons why the Panthers folded at Hard Rock Stadium.
Carolina Panthers lost momentum quickly
The short-lived high of the first quarter was cut off by a thrashing in the second. Miami came out of the gates sluggish, but they began playing to their expectations and ran laps around the Carolina Panthers from then on.
Frank Reich made the call to fake a punt near midfield after the Dolphins scored a touchdown to make it 14-7. This aggressiveness made sense given the quality of the opposition, Laviska Shenault Jr. was inches short and the game could have stayed close if he had been able to make the play.
Instead of that, Miami took the ball straight down the field to tie the game, and the momentum of the contest slipped away from the Panthers.