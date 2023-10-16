4 huge disappointments from Carolina Panthers loss at the Dolphins in Week 6
By Dean Jones
What huge disappointments emerged from yet another beatdown for the Carolina Panthers at the Miami Dolphins in Week 6?
After the Carolina Panthers flew out of the gate and got themselves a two-touchdown lead at the Miami Dolphins, there was a glimmer of hope that Frank Reich's men could pull off the NFL's biggest upset of 2023. However, 35 unanswered points later, it was the result most predicted beforehand.
There's so much wrong with the Panthers right now. It's hard to know where to begin, in all honesty, which means there are a lot of harsh assessments needed during the bye in the hope they can somehow come out of some winnable games with some semblance of respectability in the coming weeks.
Another losing season beckons, that's almost a guarantee at this juncture. But if quarterback Bryce Young keeps progressing and certain schematic adjustments are made, improvements should follow no matter how bleak things look currently.
Until then, here are four huge disappointments from Sunday's heavy loss in the Florida sunshine.
Carolina Panthers pass-rush
Gaining sacks on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is difficult. He gets the football out quickly and on time, leaving little wiggle room to overcome blockers in pursuit of takedowns.
However, the Carolina Panthers' pass rush has to do better. They were virtually anonymous despite the Dolphins missing two starting offensive linemen - one of which was stud left tackle Terron Armstead - so one cannot look at this area of the field with anything other than disappointment.
Nobody on the Panthers got a sack. Not Brian Burns. Not Justin Houston, Not Derrick Brown.
Nobody. That was simply unacceptable and made things more difficult for a secondary that was often overwhelmed in the face of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.