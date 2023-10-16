5 winners and losers from Carolina Panthers defeat at the Dolphins in Week 6
It was the result many Carolina Panthers fans expected...
By Dean Jones
Who were the big winners and losers from another heavy defeat for the Carolina Panthers, which leaves them 0-6 at the bye week?
Despite streaking into an early lead, it was the same old result for the Carolina Panthers. After 35 unanswered points by the Miami Dolphins, head coach Frank Reich must try to make sense of their 0-6 start during the bye week, which involves self-evaluation and pinpointing exactly where things are going wrong.
It's not going to be a quick fix. The Panthers are a mess in terms of personnel fitting schemes on both sides of the football, so some significant adjustments are needed over the next fortnight before they take the field versus the Houston Texans at Bank of America Stadium.
There were brief flashes of what this team might be capable of, but they were fleeting. The Panthers couldn't even cover the mammoth 14.5-point spread - that's how bad things got as the game progressed.
With this in mind, here are five winners and losers from Carolina's latest reverse at Hard Rock Stadium.
Loser No. 1
Donte Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB
Matching speed with speed was the only viable option for the Carolina Panthers in an attempt to counteract the supreme threat posed offensively by the Miami Dolphins. That meant tasking huge responsibilities to Donte Jackson, who once again failed to meet expectations.
It seemed almost guaranteed that Jackson would give up a big play, which happened after Tyreek Hill torched him for a long score. However, his running angle in pursuit of Tua Tagovailoa for another touchdown was simply unacceptable.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported that Jackson was one of the names Carolina is keen to make available for trade before the deadline. Depending on what happens during the bye, this might be the final time we see him in a Panthers uniform.