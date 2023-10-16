Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, David Tepper and Bradley Bozeman
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich taking stock
The Carolina Panthers are staring another lost season in the face. Their delusional thoughts about mounting an NFC South title challenge and reaching the postseason before the campaign couldn't have been further from the truth - something that will likely lead to some harsh assessments during their bye week.
Frank Reich is the man primarily tasked with getting Carolina's house in order. The head coach normally carries the can more often than not, so there is a lot of hard work ahead over the next few days before embarking on a more winnable stretch from weeks 8-10.
When discussing what comes next for the Panthers, Reich stated via Sports Illustrated that it all starts with self-scouting. Given Carolina's current predicament, it might take a while.
"Yeah, we'll really dive hard into the self-scout. I think it's a good -- you know, sometimes you like the bye to be a little bit later. But after six games, it's a good sample size to feel some things from a self-scout standpoint. We as coaches will work hard on that. We have a process that we'll go through that's kind of a systematic process of how we look at ourselves in all three phases before we take the weekend for the bye. What we're talking about is we're doing it the right way with the right people, and we just got to keep fighting and believing. So that's what we're going to do."- Frank Reich via Sports Illustrated
Of course, speculation remains about whether the Panthers are going to hold a fire sale by giving up established figures for draft picks before the trade deadline. That won't concern Reich until it happens, but it doesn't take a genius to figure out that big changes might be coming in the not-too-distant future.