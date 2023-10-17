4 reasons why the Carolina Panthers got demolished at Dolphins in Week 6
The Carolina Panthers good start quickly turned into a blowout loss...
Carolina Panthers' head-scratching plays in key moments
On numerous occasions so far in 2023, the Carolina Panthers offense has run some questionable play calls that predictably failed. That issue popped up once again at three key moments during their loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 6.
The two-minute drill at the end of the first half was masterfully led by rookie quarterback Bryce Young. While he gave the team a chance at points, he checked to an unsuccessful screen call on third-and-one and that play failing took away any chance they had of building momentum before the half-time break.
While that pre-snap check can be understood, what cannot be fathomed are the back-to-back plays in short yardage on a drive when the game was still within reach.
Frank Reich called two passing plays on third and fourth down with two yards to get after another Panthers drive moved down the field with efficiency on the ground. Not using an effective rushing attack on either of those plays is a head-scratcher, to say the least.
Carolina turned it over on downs and lost an opportunity to get the game within one possession near the end of the third quarter. After that, it was game over.
The contest was not lost on that sequence. But it furthers the story of the Panthers' inability to succeed in important moments on offense - something that can hopefully improve with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown officially confirmed as the play-caller.