4 recent Carolina Panthers draft picks with their roster spots under threat in 2023
- The luckless QB
- The under-pressure WR
- The mammoth OL
- The athletic LB
By Dean Jones
Matt Corral - Carolina Panthers QB
Matt Corral is benefitting greatly from the Carolina Panthers' new coaching staff. Frank Reich's offered the former third-round selection plenty of useful advice about his current predicament, which centered on focusing on the now and getting better every day rather than anything long-term.
This seems to be working out well for Corral. He's healthy and has plenty of zip on the football over the early stages of camp, even if this has been with the second and third-string units more often than not.
That is the situation Corral might find himself in throughout the upcoming campaign. The Panthers are starting No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young right out of the gate and also acquired a solid veteran leader in Andy Dalton to assume backup duties if the worst happens.
Corral could still get a roster spot given the new NFL ruling that permits an emergency third option to be activated on game day if injury strikes. This does look like the best-case scenario for the Ole Miss product, which makes it even more essential he shines during the preseason.
Carolina will give Corral almost all the preseason reps before coming to a formal conclusion on his future. This also puts him in the shop window ahead of a potential trade if another team becomes enamored with his skill set.
It'll be fascinating to see Corral's character come through during warmup games. Something that will tell us plenty about what his future with the Panthers might look like.