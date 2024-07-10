4 recently added Carolina Panthers who are already cut candidates in 2024
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan's ruthless roster-building approach this offseason was a breath of fresh air. The Carolina Panthers had to implement drastic changes to achieve a better future. Not every decision came with widespread praise, but the new general manager has a long-term plan aligned with everyone in positions of power.
There is no self-preservation from anybody. Everyone's opinion matters. From the regional scouts right to the top, the Panthers are a collaborative unit with one common goal in mind. It's been a long time since this struggling franchise could say that.
Morgan left no stone unturned throughout free agency and the draft. The former linebacker also plans to be aggressive on the waiver wire with the No. 1 priority. If the Panthers feel like more is needed, not even some newcomers are safe from the chop.
With this in mind, here are four recently acquired Panthers players who could be cut candidates once the team's upcoming training camp concludes.
Cam Gill - Carolina Panthers LB
Dave Canales thought enough of Cam Gill to bring him from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for an instant reunion this offseason. The former undrafted free agent was used sparingly on the defensive rotation over his first three seasons in the league. However, his special teams prowess came in for significant praise.
Gill is getting a chance to cement his spot on the 53-man roster throughout camp. His chances look pretty slim right now, but the Carolina Panthers are not exactly blessed with sufficient outside linebacker depth after several established stars departed the ranks by choice or enforced removal.
The Wagner product needs to beat out the likes of D.J. Johnson, Tae Davis, and Chandler Wooten to secure his place on the team. It's not impossible - especially considering his previous connection to Canales from their time with Carolina's division rival last season - but it's going to be difficult all things considered.
Even if Gill does get cut, there's a good chance he's brought back onto the practice squad to continue his development under Ejiro Evero's coaching staff.