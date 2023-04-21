4 Relative Athletic Score studs the Carolina Panthers could draft in 2023
The Carolina Panthers could be intrigued by these impressive Relative Athletic Score prospects in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.
Do you know what I find fascinating about the NFL Draft season and everything that comes with the polarizing off-season event? The multitude of strategies and philosophies that franchises, and their fans, seem to align themselves with.
And you know, perhaps it’s because there’s been a comically oversized magnifying glass being held over the potential Carolina Panthers franchise quarterback prospects during this evaluation period.
I understand why – we’re literally choosing between a historically small prospect, as far as being in consideration for the first overall pick, and possibly the NFL Scouting Combine's highest recorded athletic testing prospect in the history of the storied underwear Olympics.
If you’re in the camp of preferring the uber-athletic prospect and relying on an NFL coaching staff to turn coal into a diamond, this article may just be your love language. Fret not, fans of production and game tape, these players aren’t hollow specimens either.
We’re going to use the Relative Athletic Score metric, created by Kent Lee Platte, to identify four prospects that graded out at elite clips for their positions. I’ve also taken predictive draft range and team interest into consideration when identifying players that could be available for the Panthers in the 2023 draft.
Let’s take a look at the first of our RAS standouts.