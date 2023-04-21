4 Relative Athletic Score studs the Carolina Panthers could draft in 2023
Carolina Panthers could draft Jack Campbell
- Linebacker | Iowa Hawkeyes
Jack Campbell is an undeniably impressive prospect. Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer mentioned the linebacker spot as one the team is cognizant of when approaching the draft in the pre-draft presser earlier this week. Fans can’t help themselves from seeing the prospect as some sort of Luke Kuechly reincarnation or spirit animal.
Looking at his 9.98 RAS score, it’s pretty easy to see why he’s gained such traction. At 6-foot-5 and 249 pounds, Campbell is a force in the middle of any second line of defense he ends up on.
While his 40-yard dash time isn’t considered elite, his speed is more than sufficient to play the position from sideline to sideline.
In my opinion, one field in that Campbell can draw a ballpark comparison to Kuechly is his instincts. The former Iowa standout displays an ability to diagnose plays well and is a steady tackler.
While he may not be as much of a downhill snot-knocker as say, Noah Sewell, he is the most complete linebacker prospect in the draft class.
The Butkus Award-winner stockpiles tackles almost at will. It won’t be a surprise If Campbell averages double-digit captures in the NFL during his career.
My personal hesitation with the idea of the Panthers drafting Campbell is less about the prospect, and more about the value and team needs at the No. 39 overall. That’s where you’re going to have to select him if he’s even available at that juncture.
The Panthers could deem the linebacker corps as a critical position room to upgrade. If that’s the case, they could certainly do worse than draft Campbell.