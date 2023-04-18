4 major observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 pre-draft presser
What major observations emerged from the Carolina Panthers presser ahead of a landmark 2023 NFL Draft for the organization?
There was palpable excitement in the air as general manager Scott Fitterer, assistant general manager Dan Morgan, and the team's director of college scouting Cole Spencer met with media members for their pre-draft presser. And given the Carolina Panthers possess the No. 1 pick in 2023, it brought extra attention from the national press as expected.
It's been a thorough process for the Panthers as they look to bring the right quarterback on board. This was going on either before or during the presser with Will Levis and C.J. Stroud both scheduled to visit Bank of America Stadium.
While there was one primary topic on everyone's mind, there were some other notable tidbits to further whet the appetite with just nine days remaining until the big night. One that will hopefully signal the start of an exciting new era in Carolina.
With that being said, here are four major observations from the final Panthers presser before the 2023 NFL Draft.
Major Observation No. 1
Matt Corral is ready to compete for Carolina Panthers' job
Amid all the anticipation about what the Carolina Panthers will do at No. 1 overall, one quarterback already on the books has become an afterthought. But according to general manager Scott Fitterer, Matt Corral is not going to go down without a fight.
The front office figure stated Corral looks like a different guy this offseason. He's up to 220 pounds - which is eight higher than his NFL Scouting Combine weight - and is seemingly willing to do whatever is necessary to force his way into Carolina's plans.
Easier said than done, obviously. But all Corral can do is focus on himself, catch the eye of head coach Frank Reich, and hope that's enough to be considered.