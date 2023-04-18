Panthers News: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Scott Fitterer and major betting shift
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are making the headlines as a decision looms about the quarterback who'll be taken No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft?
It seems as if the end is in sight regarding what the Carolina Panthers are going to do with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. After a long, exhausting stream of rumors, speculation, and social media arguments among fans, those in power have apparently narrowed things down ahead of the big night next week.
Among the stories making waves recently include Scott Fitterer's upcoming press availability and what it might mean, C.J. Stroud's visit with the Panthers, Bryce Young making a big decision, and the largest betting shift of all ahead of Carolina's pick at No. 1 overall.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Story No. 1
Carolina Panthers pre-draft pressers today
There will be an enormous sense of anticipation when general manager Scott Fitterer and other influential front office figures speak with the media today (Tuesday). And one suspects a prominent topic of discussion will take up a significant period of their time.
Fitterer is going to keep things close to his chest, as has been the case throughout the process. Assistant general manager Dan Morgan and Carolina's director of college scouting Cole Spencer are also attending, so it promises to be a fascinating insight into the process and what might come next.
The fact this is occurring on the day Will Levis and C.J. Stroud are visiting the Panthers might be something or nothing. But the way things are currently unfolding, they might be a huge waste of everyone's time.