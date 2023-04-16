Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Matt Corral traded, franchise QB landed
Which way could the Carolina Panthers go with their 2023 NFL Draft selections after their daring move up to No. 1 overall for a franchise quarterback?
The excitement continues to grow surrounding the 2023 NFL Draft and fresh hope for a prosperous Carolina Panthers future. This is arguably the most important selection process since the team picked Cam Newton at No. 1 overall in 2011 - something that completely changed the franchise's trajectory in the mid-2010s.
After striking a deal with the Chicago Bears to control the draft, Carolina has been basking in this glory ever since. But with prospect visits set to wrap up in the coming days, the time to put a clear, concise plan in place is almost upon us after months of speculation.
What conclusions the Panthers draw will shape the team's short and long-term future. And with the NFC South up for grabs, opportunity knocks under Frank Reich and his elite-level coaching staff in 2023.
Using the NFL Mock Draft Database, we picked out which way the Panthers could go with their draft selections in our latest seven-round mock. This begins by trading a player who looks to be the odd man out.
Carolina Panthers trade Matt Corral
After a luckless start to his NFL career, Matt Corral is in danger of becoming an afterthought after the Carolina Panthers surged to No. 1 overall. Couple this with the free-agent signing of Andy Dalton, and it's hard to see a way back for the former Ole Miss star in his current surroundings.
Perhaps a fresh start is exactly what Corral needs. In this situation, the Panthers trade the No. 94 overall selection in 2022 to the Tennessee Titans for a fifth-round pick.
The Titans are rumored to be moving on quickly from Malik Willis. With Ryan Tannehill's long-term fortunes also in doubt, adding Corral gives them a development project that has a huge chip on their shoulder.