4 remaining riddles the Carolina Panthers must solve after Frank Reich's firing
By Noah Bryce
Carolina Panthers secondary problems
The Carolina Panthers have a real secondary problem.
Jaycee Horn can't stay on the field. Donte Jackson has continued to remain a liability. While there has been improvement from C.J. Henderson, the much-maligned cornerback is best in the slot.
That leaves the Panthers with little in the way to build upon other than the relatively solid play of safeties Vonn Bell and Xavier Woods. Especially with the sheer amount of injuries that have plagued this defense.
Troy Hill is not going to be a building block and neither is David Long Jr. So really the only two players left to evaluate are Jackson and D'Shawn Jamison. Because it doesn't look like Jeremy Chinn will return once his contract expires next spring.
Can we trust Horn to stay healthy and more importantly be effective? Can Jackson somehow regain his early form? Should we even wait to see if either can?
This defense has held itself together in spite of the injury bug hitting it hard this season. But much more will be needed in the hope Carolina's next head coach can get this team out of the abyss and into contention.
Just who beleaguered owner David Tepper will choose as the man to replace Frank Reich is another matter.