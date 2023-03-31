4 rough diamonds the Carolina Panthers could draft in 2023
Which prospects that represent rough diamonds could the Carolina Panthers potentially look to acquire during the 2023 NFL Draft?
While all the talk is rightfully on which quarterback the Carolina Panthers are going to select following their daring trade into the top spot, those in power would be unwise to ignore other key needs at problem position groups. It's been a solid free agency for the organization, so hitting multiple home runs during the 2023 NFL Draft is only going to strengthen their chances of an NFC South title challenge next season.
There is a growing belief among fans that this new and improved regime can lead the Panthers back to prominence. Everything is in place for their new rookie signal-caller to thrive immediately and Carolina still has plenty of salary-cap space to pull off further moves should they wish.
General manager Scott Fitterer is a shrewd draft evaluator who's gained a reputation for unearthing gems from the college ranks. Something that the Panthers could benefit from this spring now he has full control of personnel matters on the playing side.
With this in mind, here are four rough diamonds the Panthers could potentially acquire during the 2023 NFL Draft.
Rough Diamond No. 1
Carolina Panthers could draft Jammie Robinson
- Safety | Florida State Seminoles
The Carolina Panthers got themselves a tone-setter in free agency when veteran safety Vonn Bell came on board. However, their depth behind the starting tandem looks a little thin unless Sam Franklin Jr. impresses new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero throughout the preparation period.
Jammie Robinson might be worth a look. Despite logging almost 3,000 snaps during his stint with Florida State, the defensive back is rough around the edges while also possessing the athletic profile to take on coaching upon arriving at the next level.
Robinson's athleticism and hard-hitting would go down extremely well in Carolina. But a lack of discipline on occasion can prove to be his undoing against elite-level performers that punish every mistake.