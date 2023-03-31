4 rough diamonds the Carolina Panthers could draft in 2023
Carolina Panthers could draft Darius Rush
- Cornerback | South Carolina Gamecocks
It's no secret the Carolina Panthers need more than they currently possess at the cornerback position. Relying on C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr. as Donte Jackson works his way back from a torn Achilles is a significant gamble - one that could come with grave consequences if it doesn't work out.
Although the Panthers have ignored this need throughout free agency so far, don't expect the same during the 2023 NFL Draft. There is an abundance of talented prospects that could be available from Day 2 onwards, which seems like a realistic avenue to pursue once Carolina lands its franchise quarterback of the future.
One prospect going severely under the radar is Darius Rush. The gifted defensive back is no stranger to Panthers fans from his time with South Carolina and has the physical profile normally associated with Scott Fitterer's picks further down the draft.
Rush is an explosive presence with decent footwork and balance. This is matched by strong closing speed and aggressive tackling, which has many wondering if a transition to the safety spot could be in his long-term future.
Having this option should make him more attractive to the Panthers considering Ejiro Evero's preference for multiple alignments within a 3-4 base scheme. But while there are many positives where Rush is concerned, his technique in coverage is often sloppy and needs considerable coaching.