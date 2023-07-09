4 silent assassins on the Carolina Panthers in 2023
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
This is the biggest silent assassin of all. A cerebral, ruthless force that can pick any team apart if they aren't fully prepared for what he brings to the table.
Bryce Young was the consensus choice at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft after wowing the Carolina Panthers throughout their assessments. This is a trend that's continued since arriving in the building, which hasn't gone unnoticed by teammates either based on their comments.
Young is taking his responsibilities seriously as Carolina's franchise signal-caller. The former Alabama stud knows the bullseye on his back is big and nobody cares about where he was drafted when push comes to shove, so remaining focused and delivering in clutch situations remains the primary goal.
Anyone expecting Young to be the second coming of Patrick Mahomes will be out of luck. However, his elite processing, accuracy, and confidence are traits that can reap some significant rewards given how the Panthers have set things up around their new signal-caller.
There will be a few bumps in the road. But the Panthers genuinely believe Young is the heir apparent to Cam Newton they've been searching for and he's done nothing to dispel this notion as yet.
And make no mistake, the Panthers have a killer on their hands despite Young's quiet, polite exterior.