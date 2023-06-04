4 surprising Carolina Panthers standouts from 2023 OTAs so far
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players have emerged as surprising standouts throughout the opening OTA sessions of the 2023 preparation period?
It's been great to see the Carolina Panthers going about their preparations with supreme professionalism and purpose throughout organized team activities over the last fortnight. There are no gimmicks, no college-type rules and regulations, or a lack of motivation - just all business as players and staff look to put the right foundations in place for a much-improved campaign.
This stage of the offseason is all about implementing strategies and schemes without too much pressure on the players. However, it also represents the opening chance for those fighting for roster spots or improved depth positions to catch the eye.
Everyone is starting with a clean slate under Frank Reich and his staff. There are some interesting battles unfolding already, so it'll be interesting to witness certain individuals come to the fore as the summer progresses.
With that in mind, here are four surprising standouts from Panthers OTAs so far.
Rejzohn Wright - Carolina Panthers CB
There's been almost no investment in the cornerback room where the Carolina Panthers are concerned throughout the offseason. This means an unfancied prospect like Rejzohn Wright could force his way into the team's plans with an outstanding preparation period under his belt.
Make no mistake, the undrafted free agent is off to a good start. Wright looks poised, unafraid of the big moment, and is taking on significant challenges along the way.
Not only this, but Wright is holding his own against more established pass-catchers. Something that should stand the defensive back in superb stead as the summer goes on.