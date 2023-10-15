4 teams that should call the Carolina Panthers about Jeremy Chinn trade
There could be some trade movement from the Carolina Panthers...
By Dean Jones
Which teams should call the Carolina Panthers regarding a potential trade for out-of-favor defender Jeremy Chinn before the 2023 deadline?
The Carolina Panthers are going nowhere fast in 2023. At the time of writing, Frank Reich's men are 0-5 and staring another loss squarely in the face unless they can pull off a mini-miracle at the Miami Dolphins this afternoon (Sunday).
Talk of winning the NFC South and making the postseason is long gone. Carolina's front office wrote checks their playing personnel couldn't cash, which could lead to a few established figures leaving before the trade deadline.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated named a number of players he believes are available at the right price. One of those is supposedly Jeremy Chinn, who is a former second-round selection with a drastically diminished role within Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base defensive scheme.
If the Panthers do become receptive to trade offers, which teams could potentially target Chinn?
Carolina Panthers could trade Jeremy Chinn to the Bills
Looking at how Jeremy Chinn is being deployed and the current state of affairs within the Carolina Panthers, there's no doubt he'd welcome the chance for a fresh start elsewhere. Somewhere that puts his skills to better use and gives him a better chance of contending.
When one examines the options, Chinn going to the Buffalo Bills makes sense. They recently lost linebacker Matt Milano for the season and acquiring the athletic specimen would give them an added level of explosiveness at the defensive second level.
The Buffalo-Carolina connection has been evident ever since former Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott became head coach. Much will depend on the compensation involved, but this is an intriguing destination.