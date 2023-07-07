4 teams that could steal Ejiro Evero from the Carolina Panthers in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could lose Ejiro Evero to the Browns
Perhaps not having disgraced quarterback Deshaun Watson for a full 17-game slate gave Kevin Stefanski the excuse needed to get another season in 2023. The Cleveland Browns swung for the fences to secure the controversial signal-caller - who the Carolina Panthers also coveted heavily - but his production was rusty and not in keeping with the $250 million guaranteed he received when he was finally permitted to participate.
Missing so much football meant it was never going to be easy for Watson. But there are no such excuses this time around for the player or Stefanski, who'll be under enormous pressure to make a better go of things.
If he can't - which is entirely possible within the highly competitive AFC North - then the Browns will find someone who can. Although Ejiro Evero's background is primarily on the defensive side of things, his player-first approach and ability to nurture talent effectively could be exactly what this struggling franchise needs.
Evero is a firm but fair coach. He demands nothing but excellence and if certain players aren't pulling their weight, then the progressive mind won't hesitate to ring the changes.
Tough love might be what this Browns' group needs looking at how things stand currently. Evero would provide that and more in this scenario.