4 UDFAs most likely to make the Carolina Panthers roster in 2023
Jalen Redmond - Carolina Panthers DL
Jalen Redmond is a prospect that undoubtedly saw his name littered across analysts’ pre-draft rankings and big boards, so I imagine going undrafted was a bit of a shock to the former Oklahoma Sooner.
Redmond may have lasted the duration of the draft due to a lack of true positional identity that corresponds with his skillset. At 6-foot-2 and 291 pounds with 32.5-inch arms, he falls right into that ‘tweener’ category along the defensive line.
When discussing his skillset, he certainly fits the bill of an interior player more so than an outside alignment. Redmond has an explosive first step at the snap of the ball. He’s a very athletic lineman.
He struggles to finish the job, in regards to rushing the quarterback. Redmond has displayed flashes of adequate moves to disengage blocks but seems to lack the consistent ability to bring the quarterback to the ground, despite relatively moderate sack totals.
Redmond does show good leverage and ability to disrupt the offensive line, projecting to be more productive in terms of stopping a runner in the backfield as opposed to racking up sacks at the NFL level.
I’d be remiss not to mention the extensive medical history and concerns that come along with Redmond. As a freshman, he missed most of the season when blood clots were discovered in his lungs.
The following season, Redmond played and only missed one game. The result there was his finest – amassing 6.5 sacks and earning a spot on the Honorable Mention All-Big-12 team.
He opted out in 2020 due to COVID-19, then missed five games with a knee injury in 2021. The same knee would give him problems this past season, as well, causing him to play less throughout the campaign.
If the team can make peace with his medicals and he’s able to find sustainable durability, he has the athleticism and experience to provide value to this defensive front that could stand to add depth and energy.