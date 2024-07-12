4 UDFAs that could surge into roster spots at Carolina Panthers 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
It's hard for undrafted free agents. They are starting from the bottom and must fight with everything they have to get recognized. Most are cast aside with little fanfare attached. Others secure places on the practice squad to continue their development. A few rare exceptions manage to propel themselves into contention en route to making the 53-man roster.
The Carolina Panthers are giving their undrafted class a legitimate chance to prove themselves. It was a crash course for all as head coach Dave Canales installed new teaching methods and enhanced schematic concepts. They passed the first test, but the most intense phase of their NFL integration is yet to come.
Carolina's training camp will be fast, furious, and physical. There's a different atmosphere when the pads go on. Opportunity knocks for everyone under Canales' new regime. This raised competition for places should be enough to increase intensity and ensure everyone is at optimum performance levels before the real action arrives.
The margin for error is slim, but here are four undrafted free agents that could surge into surprising roster spots during Carolina's training camp in Charlotte.
Harrison Mevis - Carolina Panthers K
Let's get the obvious one out of the way first.
Eddy Pineiro's chosen absence from the Carolina Panthers' voluntary off-season workout program provided an opportunity for Harrison Mevis to showcase his talents. The popular kicker wasn't going to waste it.
Mevis caught the eye with his booming leg and accuracy. He thrived when the media were permitted to attend, which gives Dan Morgan and Dave Canales plenty to think about heading into camp.
Pineiro showed up for Carolina's mandatory minicamp. He didn't participate on Day 1 and displayed some ring rust during the final session. The veteran won't be giving up his spot without a fight, but this will be a genuine battle throughout camp before those in power come to a decision.
The former Missouri star now has momentum and a foot in the door. If the same trend continues in the coming weeks, Mevis might be the starting kicker in Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.