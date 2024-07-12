4 UDFAs that could surge into roster spots at Carolina Panthers 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
Jalen Coker - Carolina Panthers WR
Things look more promising in the wide receiver room after a busy recruitment period. The Carolina Panthers needed to find better weapons for quarterback Bryce Young. Relying on an aging veteran Adam Thielen alone wasn't going to cut it moving forward. Dan Morgan recognized this and invested accordingly.
Diontae Johnson promises to be a tremendous addition. The slick route--runner was acquired via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers for cornerback Donte Jackson and a late-round pick swap. This could be tremendous value if he returns to his Pro Bowl-caliber production.
The Panthers also drafted Xavier Legette at No. 32 overall. He needs development as a route-runner, but head coach Dave Canales will find ways to maximize his exceptional athletic intangibles en route to an immediate contribution.
Thielen and Jonathan Mingo are locked into roster spots. Some fans still harbor hope that Terrace Marshall Jr. can put everything together in a contract year, but places further down the depth chart will be earned rather than handed out.
Jalen Coker was an eye-catching arrival during undrafted free agency. The wideout got a decent contract from the Panthers amid interest from elsewhere. Many thought he'd be a Day 3 selection at some stage, but his lack of top-end speed and playing at Holy Cross hurt his stock within one of the deepest classes in recent memory.
Coker might not have the pace to burn downfield, but he more than makes up for this with outstanding route-running. He knows how to manipulate opposing cornerbacks and is sharp at the top of his route stems. This is matched by composed body control in contested catch situations.
There wasn't much to suggest Coker wowed over early offseason workouts. However, that's just the first integration phase.
What transpires over training camp will ultimately determine his fate. If he can come up with a few notable catches when preseason games arrive and continue his emergence as a special teams force, the better his chances will be.