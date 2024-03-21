4 underrated Carolina Panthers players who could make a massive impact in 2024
By Dean Jones
Which underrated Carolina Panthers players have the potential to make a massive impact during the 2024 season?
It's been a dramatic offseason for the Carolina Panthers as the new regime implements their plans to get this once-proud franchise out of the proverbial NFL wilderness and back to respectability. Fan favorites have left and many acquisitions were sought in free agency. More recruits are coming, but the roster will look a lot different in Week 1 of the 2024 campaign.
One could make a case for this being an absolute necessity after the Panthers went 2-15 and had to give up the No. 1 overall selection to the Chicago Bears. Some decisions haven't gone over well with the fanbase, but general manager Dan Morgan is on damage control. He's taking financial hits now to preserve long-term flexibility. Change is hard, but Carolina had to do something drastic after how things have unfolded under previous regimes.
Dave Canales is confident improvements can be made during his first season as head coach. But make no mistake, this needs to be a collective effort from top to bottom in pursuit of one common goal.
With this in mind, here are four underrated Panthers players who could make a massive impact in 2024.
Josey Jewell - Carolina Panthers LB
After losing linebacker Frankie Luvu to the Washington Commanders in free agency, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero banged the table hard for someone he knows well to come into the Carolina Panthers as a replacement. Josey Jewell signed a three-year deal with an out after Year 2. He's a solid performer with previous knowledge of the scheme, so his transition should go smoothly when organized team activities begin in the not-too-distant future.
Shaq Thompson is sticking around after taking another pay cut, so the Panthers boast two experienced figures manning their defensive second-level interior. Don't be surprised if Jewell ends up as a major contributor under Evero's guidance.