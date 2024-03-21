4 underrated Carolina Panthers players who could make a massive impact in 2024
The Carolina Panthers need a collective effort in 2024...
By Dean Jones
Ihmir Smith-Marsette - Carolina Panthers WR
The Carolina Panthers need more at the wide receiver position. They missed out on Mike Williams after he signed for the New York Jets, but those in power did manage to secure the services of Diontae Johnson via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. This was a low-risk, high-reward pickup - one that could help quarterback Bryce Young immensely if it pays off.
Johnson isn't enough. The Panthers need to find another veteran pass-catcher and an explosive wideout during the 2024 NFL Draft to further bolster the ranks. Dave Canales also needs to enhance the contributions of those already around. This brings Smith-Marsette firmly under the microscope.
Smith-Marsette arrived during a final roster cut trade from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023. He was used primarily as a kick returner despite the failings of others on the offensive rotation. When introduced down the stretch, the former Iowa standout made an eye-catching impression.
The Panthers recognized this too. Dan Morgan tendered an offer to the player to ensure he stuck around next season. His versatility and ability to make people miss can be a useful asset to call upon as part of Canales' expansive system.
Expect to see Smith-Marsette occupy multiple alignments across the line of scrimmage and even in the backfield when the situation dictates. Asking him to be a legitimate No. 1 or No. 2 option is a stretch, but don't be surprised if he manages to put together a career-best campaign with Canales leading the charge.