5 wide receivers Carolina Panthers should target after Mike Williams snub
The Carolina Panthers must seek alternative options...
By Dean Jones
Which wide receivers should the Carolina Panthers target after Mike Williams turned down their interest in favor of joining the New York Jets?
After reports surfaced about the Carolina Panthers arranging a visit with recently released Mike Williams, fans were eagerly anticipating whether the wide receiver would make a return to familiar surroundings. These hopes were dashed after he signed for the New York Jets on a one-year deal that could be worth $15 million with incentives.
Williams canceled his meeting with the Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers. It's a case of back to the drawing board. Although they did bring in David Moore to provide competition throughout the offseason, much more is required to give quarterback Bryce Young a fighting chance of hitting the ground running in Year 2 of his professional career.
Some intriguing possibilities remain. Convincing players to join a two-win team in a small market without overpaying is a stumbling block in free agency, but it would be a shock if one or two immediate difference-makers weren't sought at some stage.
With this in mind, here are five wide receivers the Panthers should target after missing out on Williams.
Carolina Panthers could sign Michael Gallup
One player who is due to visit Charlotte this week might be a more realistic option than Mike Williams. The Carolina Panthers are hosting Michael Gallup, who was deemed surplus to requirements by the Dallas Cowboys as part of their cost-cutting measures. Much will depend on the money involved, but he's got solid production over a consistent period and might be able to assist on the rotation.
The former third-round pick is coming off a campaign where he gained 418 receiving yards and two touchdowns with a career-high catch success rate of 59.6 percent. Gallup isn't a legitimate No. 1 option, but he could be a decent complimentary piece if the financials work for all parties.
