Can Dave Canales' silver tongue convince Mike Williams to spurn the Big Apple?
The wide receiver would be a significant addition...
By Dean Jones
Could Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales' silver tongue convince wide receiver Mike Williams to spurn the New York Jets?
Fans were stirred up into a frenzy when a report from Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer revealed that the Carolina Panthers would be bringing in Mike Williams for a visit next week. This is the big-bodied wide receiver quarterback Bryce Young needs to help take his game to new heights. But as is normally the case with players of his caliber, there is competition from elsewhere.
According to reports, Williams is also slated to meet with the New York Jets on Monday. After recently securing Tyron Smith to be their starting left tackle and trading for right edge presence Morgan Moses, Gang Green is going all-in for a bold Super Bowl bid in 2024 thanks in no small part to quarterback Aaron Rodgers' return from injury.
Looking at how both franchises are set up currently, it seems like the Jets would be the best option for immediate success. They have a loaded defense, a future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, and explosive players at the skill positions. They also have a bookend tackle tandem to further increase their chances of improving drastically next time around.
Dave Canales must pitch his Carolina Panthers project to Mike Williams
However, the Panthers have an ace up their sleeve. Dave Canales.
Canales speaks with purpose and conviction. He's got a quiet swagger about his demeanor that's hard not to love. It's easy to get bought in. His silver tongue will be essential in Carolina's quest to land Williams when the two sides get together.
Williams knows the area well. He was born in South Carolina, attended Lake Marion High School, and went to Clemson University en route to becoming the No. 7 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. A return to familiar surroundings might be exactly what he's looking for after spending his entire career with the Los Angeles Chargers up to now. Something else Canales can use to his advantage during talks.
Of course, if Williams' meeting with the Jets comes before the Panthers, there's a chance Rob Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh won't let him leave without a deal. The likes of Rodgers and Garrett Wilson will also make their pitch. So the Panthers would be wise to make contingency plans just in case.
If Canales works his magic - which cannot be dismissed considering the passion and football acumen he brings to the table - Williams would instantly become Carolina's best-receiving threat. Diontae Johnson is already on board after his trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Adam Thielen and Jonathan Mingo should have a role to play. The prospect of another gifted wideout being taken during the 2024 NFL Draft cannot be dismissed, either.
Giving Young the best possible chance of bouncing back has been the top priority this offseason, and rightfully so. The Panthers cannot afford to let their substantial investment in the signal-caller go to waste. If Canales can map out a plan that gets Williams believing better days are ahead, there will be no excuses for the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama.
This could go either way. The promise of more teams throwing their hat in the ring cannot be dismissed. But with Canales leading the recruitment pitch, don't count the Panthers out.