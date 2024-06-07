4 underrated moves from the Carolina Panthers 2024 offseason
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers signed A'Shawn Robinson
The Carolina Panthers moved swiftly and with purpose to ensure Derrick Brown got a well-deserved payday this offseason. His exceptional production in 2023 cemented his status as one of the league's best defensive linemen. He's now getting paid as such after signing a four-year, $96 million deal with $63.16 million guaranteed.
That said, the Panthers needed more on their front. The performance levels aside from Brown weren't up to the required standard last season. They could generate pressure consistently and also had trouble stopping the run. There were some nice moments, but that wasn't enough for Dan Morgan to pursue upgrades.
Carolina managed to solve this ongoing issue relatively early in free agency. Ejiro Evero turned to a player he knows well, signing A'Shawn Robinson to the three-year, $22.5 million deal with $10.29 million guaranteed. Looking at his credentials since entering the NFL, this could prove to be a tremendous piece of business for the Panthers.
Robinson doesn't offer much from a pass-rushing standpoint and failed to achieve a sack last season with the New York Giants. However, the former Alabama star excels against the run. That's what the Panthers desperately need opposite Brown within Evero's creative 3-4 base scheme.
Having Robinson as the second 3-4 defensive end should also make those around him better. Veteran nose tackle Shy Tuttle stands to benefit greatly. Whoever Carolina places on the edge should also get plenty of space in which to work with the 2016 second-round pick and Brown clogging up space.
The Panthers lost some key men on defense throughout the offseason. Some left in free agency. Some decided to take their chances elsewhere despite receiving offers to stay. Others were traded or released for differing reasons.
Evero must make do with what he has and hope there is enough to maintain standards. Robinson is going to be an important part of whatever success comes Carolina's way defensively in 2024.