4 underrated moves from the Carolina Panthers 2024 offseason
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers drafted Ja'Tavion Sanders
It didn't take long for the Carolina Panthers to make moves in pursuit of improving their tight-end fortunes. Hayden Hurst was the latest failed experiment from the franchise since Greg Olsen left for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020. A serious concussion didn't help, but Dan Morgan released the veteran after one season of lackluster production.
The Panthers seem confident that Tommy Tremble can evolve into a valuable contributor with increased responsibilities. It's a big season ahead for the Notre Dame product. He's in the final year of his rookie deal and looking to do enough for an extension when the time comes. Maximizing every opportunity will be crucial.
Carolina wasn't going to wait around on the off-chance Tremble firmly established himself as the undisputed No. 1 option. Those in power feel like they might have a draft steal on their hands in the form of Ja'Tavion Sanders. Most analysts projected the explosive weapon to be taken at some stage on Day 2. When he fell through the cracks, the Panthers ended his slide by bringing him into the fold at No. 101 overall.
Sanders enjoyed two outstanding seasons at Texas before taking his chances at the next level. He doesn't offer much from a blocking standpoint. What he does offer is explosive route-running, exceptional ball skills, elusiveness after the catch, and outstanding body control in red-zone situations.
These traits have been lacking from Carolina's options in recent seasons. Any help quarterback Bryce Young can get from the position group is a bonus. Dave Canales is also implementing a scheme that looks a lot friendlier to tight ends. With a smooth transition from college to the pros, Sanders has the potential to feature heavily right out of the gate.
It might take time for Sanders to become a complete package. Until then, Canales can line him up almost anywhere on the line of scrimmage to create mismatches. This is something that worked well during his time with the Longhorns and should continue in the pros.