4 veteran Carolina Panthers who may not make the final roster in 2024
The Carolina Panthers 2024 offseason is in full swing. Training Camp is less than two months away. Dave Canales' first mandatory minicamp as head coach is in the rearview mirror.
Carolina doesn't possess a championship-caliber roster. But general manager Dan Morgan filled a few much-needed holes during the draft and free agency.
It seems as though the Panthers will have a few competition battles that will result in some players being cut that have had success in the league. These could arrive at wide receiver, running back, and even the kicking position.
Morgan wants players that have that “dog” mentality, so we could see a shakeup with the roster based on the past regimes. A couple of players who have been added this offseason boast past ties to Canales. Time will tell if those have what it takes to make the final roster.
On that topic, here are four veteran Panthers players who may not make the final roster in 2024.
David Moore - Carolina Panthers WR
David Moore could sound like a new name for a casual Carolina Panthers fan. However, the former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver is entering his second spell with the organization - even though his first was a brief one.
Moore’s first stint with the Panthers came in 2021 during the Matt Rhule era. He signed a two-year, $4.75 million contract and was released in September. This was eye-catching at the time, with many believing he had the tools needed to impact a rotation that was in desperate need of consistency.
The former seventh-round draft selection has never put up jaw-dropping numbers. Moore's best season came in 2020 when he hauled in 35 receptions for 417 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
Moore is another player who has experience alongside head coach Dave Canales. They worked together for three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. Most recently, the pass-catcher was on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where Canales was the offensive coordinator.
He is a solid veteran player and should know the schematic demands Canales is looking to deploy. But due to the makeup of the wide receiver room, it seems very unlikely that Moore will make the final roster in 2024.