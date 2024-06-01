4 vulnerable Carolina Panthers starters who could lose their spots in 2024
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales freely admitted there will be no emotional attachment to his roster building. Deserving players will get their chance. Underperforming individuals will be demoted or removed from the equation entirely. The head coach wants to turn things around and believes this is the best way to go about things.
The Carolina Panthers raised urgency throughout the offseason. Dan Morgan revamped the roster into one he thinks can be more competitive. Nobody should expect a playoff tilt next time around, but the bar isn't high for any legitimate progress either.
The increased competition for places is evident. That was the primary objective for Canales and Morgan throughout their first recruitment period in positions of power. It's also the hallmark of every contending team around the league.
With this in mind, here are four vulnerable Panthers starters who could lose their respective spots in 2024.
Eddy Pineiro - Carolina Panthers K
Most Carolina Panthers players are fighting for their positions throughout voluntary workouts. They are looking to make an early impression on Dave Canales and his coaching staff. However, one player's absence is more notable than most.
Harrison Mevis made an outstanding start to life with the Panthers. The undrafted free agent is making almost every kick count and catching the eye with outstanding accuracy from long range. He's doing this while Eddy Pineiro stays away from the facility.
Some think Pineiro is holding out for a new deal. Looking at his inconsistencies last season, that seems unlikely unless the former Florida star is being poorly advised by his representatives.
Pineiro is working out alone. This is his right at the voluntary stage of workouts. But the fact he hasn't even spoken to Canales about any reasoning behind his decision is telling.
Canales doesn't need a problem like this. He's looking to instill a sense of cohesion and team chemistry that previous coaches failed to accomplish. If Pineiro isn't on board with these plans or is unwilling to fight for his starting spot, a situation could emerge where the Panthers go with the promising rookie instead.