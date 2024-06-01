4 vulnerable Carolina Panthers starters who could lose their spots in 2024
By Dean Jones
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
Tommy Tremble has a big opportunity awaiting him in 2024. He played a bit-part role over his first three years with the Carolina Panthers. Dave Canales wants to see what the franchise has in the athletic tight end with increased responsibilities on his shoulders next season.
Tremble is taking over the No. 1 role after the Panthers released Hayden Hurst. It's the golden chance he's been waiting for. Making the most of it is critical in pursuit of firmly establishing himself as an integral part of Carolina's offensive strategy.
The former Notre Dame standout freely admitted his development was mismanaged by Matt Rhule's staff. Tremble never worked on route-running, so it wasn't surprising he remained on the fringes despite flashing moments of promise.
Now, he gets his shot. But make no mistake, Tremble must hit the ground running.
Carolina has confidence in Tremble. That didn't stop those in power from acquiring a contingency plan when Ja'Tavion Sanders came into the fold at No. 101 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Sanders needs work to improve his run blocking. However, the Panthers have enough to fill the void in this area, Tremble included. Canales needs a pass-catching threat at the tight-end position. That's where the Texas product comes in.
His smooth route-running, outstanding body control, and assured hands make Sanders an intriguing addition. Tremble needs to perform well and maximize targets when they arise with such a promising rookie breathing down his neck. Anything less could see a changing of the guard at some stage during the 2024 campaign.
If that wasn't incentive enough for Tremble, there's also his contract situation to consider. The 2021 third-round selection is entering the final year of his rookie deal. Turning his athletic intangibles into improved production is the only way he'll guarantee an extended stay.
Tremble cannot lose his spot to Sanders. If he does, this might be his final season in Charlotte.