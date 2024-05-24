4 waiver wire cut candidates Carolina Panthers should monitor in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers should monitor Tre Avery
It's hard to envisage a scenario where the Carolina Panthers go into their 2024 season opener with the current cornerback options at Ejiro Evero's disposal. Even if fans don't get the chance to welcome Stephon Gilmore back, something needs to be done.
Jaycee Horn is the only one capable of manning outside coverage responsibilities effectively. The former first-round pick is fit and firing on all cylinders once again. Still, there is ongoing trepidation about whether the supremely gifted defensive back can put a prolonged run of contests together.
The Panthers signed Dane Jackson in free agency, who Dan Morgan's been high on from the moment he entered the league. Troy Hill is a dependable slot option despite his advancing years. Watching Chau Smith-Wade's transition after Carolina took him at No. 157 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft will also be fascinating.
If Morgan decides more is required - which is entirely possible looking at the state of affairs - the waiver wire could be a possible solution to solve this complication. Tre Avery took a step back last season, but he might be worth taking a chance on if the Tennessee Titans make him surplus to requirements this offseason.
Avery's got two seasons of starting experience under his belt. However, the Titans acquired L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie to put alongside Roger McCreary. Given the presence of Caleb Farley, Eric Garror, and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. on the depth chart, there might not be room for the former Rutgers star when push comes to shove.
However, the Panthers might have something bigger in mind.
Morgan seemed to distance himself from the prospect of signing Gilmore despite speculation remaining strong surrounding the possibility. If those in power end their pursuit or the one-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year takes his chances elsewhere, someone with Avery's qualities would be a decent consolation prize if he ended up hitting the waiver wire.