4 ways the Carolina Panthers are throwing away their chance to progress in 2023
This team keeps finding ways to lose...
Carolina Panthers offense is disjointed
The defense did a fantastic job in Week 4 to hold down an elite offensive group. In addition, they scored a touchdown and aided the offense with field position for a field goal. But as has been the case for the season so far, Frank Reich's scheme got in its own way.
Many Carolina Panthers fans have looked at the coaching decisions and calls as the consistent issue so far in 2023, and it is hard to argue against that point. Especially after another uninspiring game plan on offense against the Minnesota Vikings.
The offensive schemes and implementation of them have been downright atrocious. Screen calls on third and long, poor clock management, delay of games, congested route concepts, and missed assignments on the line have all shown up consistently throughout the campaign to date.
Bryce Young showed visible frustration after a screen on third-and-seven that went for one yard. One cannot blame the rookie quarterback for feeling angst toward what has been a conservative and poor offensive system for most of the season.
Reich admitted in the post-game to calling a play for Adam Thielen when he was injured and getting checked on by the medical staff. That is a profound statement of the ineptitude of play-calling and how his current coaching tenure has gone so far.
To succeed in the NFL, it takes players to execute on the field. While plenty of mistakes are being made by the players, it is hard to ignore the elephant in the room - coaching.