4 ways the Carolina Panthers are winning during 2023 offseason
Carolina Panthers sealed their long-term QB plan
One of the biggest reasons behind the Carolina Panthers' failings in recent years - aside from Matt Rhule's constant incompetence - is not having any sort of consistency at the quarterback position. The failed trades, suspect free agents, and releasing Cam Newton all played a role in the team's downward spiral, which had to change immediately for the new regime to stand any chance of progress.
General manager Scott Fitterer realized this for himself. He's seen Rhule get his own way and moves blow up in Carolina's face - a mistake the front office figure was eager not to make with roster control for the first time.
Fitterer was aggressive to put his long-term plan to stabilize things under center in place. Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson were considered, but the allure of building around a rookie contract led to the Panthers striking a deal with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, instead.
The cost was steep and also included wide receiver, D.J. Moore. However, if this ends up being the move that finally gives the Panthers a worthy successor to Newton, nobody will care about the compensation in the coming years.
Finding the right prospect is something the Panthers feel confident about if Fitterer and Frank Reich's presser comments this week were any indication. Thanks to their ruthless pursuit of elite-caliber coaches, this is a tremendous environment for C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young to learn quickly.