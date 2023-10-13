4 ways Frank Reich and his coaching staff are failing the Carolina Panthers
As far as starts go, this couldn't have gone worse...
By Ricky Raines
Carolina Panthers OL and RB struggles
The Carolina Panthers retained offensive line coach James Campen to promote the continuity the team enjoyed along the unit for the 2022 season. He appeared to have gotten the best out of the starters last year and there was hope that would not only continue in 2023 but take the next step.
Starting guard Austin Corbett has been out all season as he’s rehabbing his ACL injury suffered in the final game last year. Brady Christensen went on season-ending injured/reserve after enduring a torn bicep in Week 1. That plays a massive role in the overall struggles.
But the regression of hopeful franchise left tackle Ikem Ekwonu - coupled with the glaring communication and responsibility issues on the unit - is surprising. And not fun surprises like the person before you in the drive-thru line buying your morning Americano.
These feel more like dangling your feet over the floor fresh out of bed and stepping directly in cat vomit first thing in the morning. There's only so much coaching can do in this instance, but aside from the improvements made at the Detroit Lions, things just haven't clicked consistently.
The aforementioned injuries haven't helped. Hopefully, this group will restore their 2022 authority once Corbett is healthy enough to fully participate on game days.
Carolina's ground game is atrocious, specifically with Miles Sanders leading the way. Perhaps the staff might want to start a dialogue about discontinuing the perpetual inside-zone calls. Or maybe even get crazier and start featuring Chuba Hubbard as the lead-back.
Raheem Blackshear would probably love to play football this season, as well. Just why he's in the proverbial doghouse remains a mystery.
The running back rotation is a responsibility that Frank Reich had previously said would be up to assistant head coach/running back coach Duce Staley. Make of that what you will.