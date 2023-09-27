Panthers News: Ikem Ekwonu, Xavier Woods, Jake Luton and power rankings
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OT Ikem Ekwonu's determination
As previously stated, Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks was an embarrassing one for the Carolina Panthers' offensive line. Countless false start penalties almost broke the NFL record and their lack of protection in all disciplines was another major cause for concern throughout.
Again, injuries have played their part. Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett - their two starting guards from last season - are still on the shelf. And the inexperienced understudies clearly aren't ready for increased responsibilities based on their performances to date.
More is expected of Ikem Ekwonu, one of the main culprits for Sunday's infringements. Something that clearly frustrated the former first-round pick out of North Carolina State based on his comments via the team's website.
"My focus just, it wasn't good enough at all. Jumping offsides four or five times is ridiculous. You know, something like four or five times in a season. Four or five times in a game is ridiculous. Something I've got to get better at that. I felt like we prepared really well this week with the noise coming up and, you know, I just didn't get it done. Basically, what it boils down to, I'm not sure I have the perfect answer for you, but yeah, I just didn't get it done."- Ikem Ekwonu via Panthers.com
Ekwonu is held to a higher standard than most being the No. 6 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, so his production and lack of discipline were unacceptable. Thankfully in the NFL, there is always a chance to put things right immediately, which starts this weekend against stud edge rusher Danielle Hunter and the Minnesota Vikings.