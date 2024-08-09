4 winners (and 3 losers) from Carolina Panthers preseason loss at Patriots
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 1
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
Terrace Marshall Jr. has once again shone at training camp. This is a common occurrence for the wide receiver. It's putting everything together in a typical game-day setting that represents the biggest stumbling block.
The Carolina Panthers started Marshall on the outside in Preseason Week 1. This was a chance for the LSU product to prove worthy of extended involvement when competitive action arrives. Unfortunately, there are more doubts than ever that he'll ever be capable of attaining these feats.
Marshall dropped a catchable ball early to dent his confidence. Conditions didn't make things easy for any pass-catcher, but the Panthers play in an outdoor stadium where players must be ready to produce in any climate. The former second-round pick telegraphed a route later on that was jumped, almost leading to an interception.
This was a step back for Marshall after accumulating some momentum this summer. The wideout's roster status remains precarious, especially considering the improvements made to the receiving corps throughout a frantic offseason for the franchise.
Winner No. 2
Eku Leota - Carolina Panthers
Opportunity knocks for those in the edge rushing room who perform accordingly. The Panthers aren't blessed with the greatest depth in this area of the field. A few places are up for grabs, so impressing throughout the preseason will form a huge part of general manager Dan Morgan's assessments before final cuts.
Eku Leota is an interesting case. The outside linebacker impressed last summer but didn't quite do enough to make the team. Being around the practice squad to continue his development helped, eventually featuring in 77 defensive snaps in 2023.
The former Auburn star seems to have brought his game on this offseason. Leota looked explosive and generated several pressures versus the New England Patriots. There was ruthless aggression and boundless energy during his time on the field, which is exactly what Morgan is looking to instill in his new-look roster.
This is a major boost for Leota, but complacency must not become an issue. If the player keeps this mindset for the remainder of camp and Carolina's next two preseason fixtures, he can expect to see his name on the initial 53-man roster when push comes to shove.