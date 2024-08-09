4 winners (and 3 losers) from Carolina Panthers preseason loss at Patriots
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 3
Carolina Panthers OL
Second-year quarterback Bryce Young not being risked was a contentious issue among the fanbase. Many believe he needs to get some live-fire reps before Week 1 after how things unfolded during his rookie campaign. But if this was the offensive line head coach Dave Canales planned to deploy, it was the right call.
Expectations are high surrounding the starting five offensive linemen in 2024 after some hefty investments on the interior. Coaches and fans will be praying to the football gods they all remain healthy throughout if this showing by the backups is any indication.
One could argue Cade Mays and Brady Christensen were the only two to emerge with any credit. It was a lackluster performance from the unit, although signal-caller Jack Plummer didn't do them any favors by holding onto the football for too long.
This was a reality check. Dan Morgan won't hesitate to ring the changes with Carolina holding the No. 1 waiver priority, so a massive effort is needed from those who underperformed. Nothing else will do.
Winner No. 4
Jordan Matthews - Carolina Panthers TE
The Panthers have been banged up at the tight end position this summer. Complications for some open doors for others. Jordan Matthews is arguably the biggest beneficiary - something the former wide receiver is eager to capitalize on.
Matthews impressed the coaching staff over training camp with his work ethic and ability to produce. He's putting in the hard yards and it's paying off. The former second-round selection is making every rep and target count. This quickly became evident in Carolina's preseason defeat to the New England Patriots.
Catching all three of his receptions for 48 receiving yards was a big step in the right direction for Matthews. His experience and self-motivation are serving him well in pursuit of making the 53-man roster. If the Vanderbilt product builds on this positive momentum in the coming weeks, general manager Dan Morgan will have a hard time leaving him off the squad.
Expect to see Matthews heavily involved over the next two preseason games, especially with Tommy Tremble working his way back. Performing well is key, but everything is going according to plan for the veteran so far.