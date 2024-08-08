Bryce Young's preseason absence centers on two Carolina Panthers problems
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young won't be on the field as the Carolina Panthers begin their preseason engagements at the New England Patriots. Dave Canales didn't guarantee his involvement earlier in the week and opted to keep him out of harm's way. That's been a debatable topic among the fanbase, but the head coach eventually determined the risk outweighed the reward.
Starting quarterbacks missing preseason games isn't uncommon. It's normally saved for veterans who've already proven their credentials when the regular season arrives. Young doesn't fall into that category by any stretch with just one year of subpar production in difficult circumstances under his belt.
Many believe Young would benefit greatly from preseason reps. Any confidence or momentum he can generate is only going to help with so much skepticism aimed at Carolina's decision to pick him at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Developing chemistry with his weapons in the passing game and new starting center Austin Corbett is another bonus in this scenario.
Canales hasn't ruled out the prospect of getting Young under center over the next two warmup contests. He also has his reasons for erring on the side of caution with Carolina's prized possession.
Carolina Panthers not risking Bryce Young centers on two potential problems
The first - and most glaring - centers on the offensive line. There have been some encouraging moments throughout camp. They've also found life difficult on occasion as cohesion continues to develop. If Canales isn't 100 percent convinced the protection in front of Young will hold up effectively, sitting the former Alabama star was the only option.
Another reason would be Carolina's quarterback situation behind Young. Veteran backup Andy Dalton is on the shelf for a couple of weeks after suffering a quad injury at camp. Jack Plummer and Jake Luton are the two other signal-callers available, which makes the Heisman Trophy winner's health all the more vital.
Imagine if Young played at the Patriots and suffered a long-term complication. The ramifications would be catastrophic and the criticism severe. Canales couldn't take the gamble when push came to shove. There is simply too much at stake entering his debut season in the driver's seat.
Some are calling the decision soft or playing scared, which is fine. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but the Panthers have done everything this offseason with the bigger picture in mind. If they believe Young can hit the ground running in 2024 without the need for preseason reps, there needs to be a level of trust attached.
It won't take long for the natives to get restless in-season if chemistry and timing aren't on point. It will be even worse if Young doesn't play in the preseason. That's the calculated risk Canales is taking if the same trend continues before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.
Fans and analysts tend to get carried away with the preseason. Modern coaches don't like it. Roger Goodell wants to add another regular season game rather than move forward with so many warmups. Young carries the franchise's hopes in the palm of his hand. Unless Canales is confident in the offensive line and the backup quarterbacks, he's got every right to remove the signal-caller from this particular equation.
Young's doing well at training camp. He's also got joint practice with the New York Jets upcoming, who boast one of the league's most dynamic young defenses with studs everywhere you look. This will arguably be more beneficial than a few drives over the preseason.
Time will tell. But it does nothing to detract from the high-stakes situation facing Young in 2024.